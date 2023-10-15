Sunday, October 15, 2023
Scuba Diving

BIG Ideas and OEI Sign MOU To Explore Avant-Garde Dive Programs

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Shipwreck of the Hilma Hooker and scuba diver underwater in the caribbean sea of Bonaire
Shipwreck of the Hilma Hooker and scuba diver underwater in the caribbean sea of Bonaire

The Bonaire Institutes of Giftedness Ideas Foundation (BIG Ideas) and Ocean Education International (OEI) have created a partnership to explore avant-garde dive programs.

These include programs aimed at educating dive professionals, educational tourism planning and marine tourism career planning. The programs will be available on Bonaire and to clients beyond the region. The programs aim to implement best practices in sustainable tourism and create and implement effective and successful environmental educational programs.

Commenting on the memorandum of understanding, BIG Ideas Founder and Chair Adnan Hassan stated:

“We are delighted that someone of Dr. Brylske’s global stature has agreed to assist BOSTEC in strategically developing our educational and career development programs to serve Bonaire, the Caribbean, and the world. We want to further open up the ocean world to the ‘experiential nature-based traveler,’ and also become a leader on deep sea research. The MoU with OEI sets the foundation for this vision.”

While Dr. Alex Brylske from Ocean Education International stated:

“I have long searched for an entity with the vision to further OEI’s goal of making marine tourism a vital and positive force in ocean conservation and to advance the goals of sustainable tourism within the scuba industry. I’m confident BOSTEC and BIG Ideas can be that mechanism and given its status as a major global dive destination, I can think of no better place for this to happen than Bonaire. I’m deeply honored to be a part of such an innovative and eclectic group of experts.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
100,743FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,274FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US