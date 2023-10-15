BIG Ideas and OEI Sign MOU To Explore Avant-Garde Dive Programs

The Bonaire Institutes of Giftedness Ideas Foundation (BIG Ideas) and Ocean Education International (OEI) have created a partnership to explore avant-garde dive programs.

These include programs aimed at educating dive professionals, educational tourism planning and marine tourism career planning. The programs will be available on Bonaire and to clients beyond the region. The programs aim to implement best practices in sustainable tourism and create and implement effective and successful environmental educational programs.

Commenting on the memorandum of understanding, BIG Ideas Founder and Chair Adnan Hassan stated:

“We are delighted that someone of Dr. Brylske’s global stature has agreed to assist BOSTEC in strategically developing our educational and career development programs to serve Bonaire, the Caribbean, and the world. We want to further open up the ocean world to the ‘experiential nature-based traveler,’ and also become a leader on deep sea research. The MoU with OEI sets the foundation for this vision.”

While Dr. Alex Brylske from Ocean Education International stated:

“I have long searched for an entity with the vision to further OEI’s goal of making marine tourism a vital and positive force in ocean conservation and to advance the goals of sustainable tourism within the scuba industry. I’m confident BOSTEC and BIG Ideas can be that mechanism and given its status as a major global dive destination, I can think of no better place for this to happen than Bonaire. I’m deeply honored to be a part of such an innovative and eclectic group of experts.”