Bonassi Announces New Pro Equipment Package

Bonassi has announced that it is launching a new instructor dive equipment package.

The new deal aims to support those who work in the ocean and is available to a host of dive professionals.

Who can take advantage of the offer?

The promotional offer is open to divemasters, instructors, Instructor trainers and course directors from any recognized training agency.

The Bonassi instructor dive equipment package includes the following items.

Kombat BCD, specially tailored for instructors.

Piston Balanced Zephyr Regulator Set

5mm Vespucci Wetsuit

Silicon Mask and Snorkel.

5mm Boots.

Adjustable Fins.

The Vespucci wetsuit is a robust suit honoring Amerigo Vespucci, the Italian explorer from Florence who, in the early 1500s, realized that the newly discovered lands in the New World. His first name inspired the naming of “America”

In addition, dive pros can take part in the Bonassi Dive Pro Referral Program and earn $50 in commission per referral. Dive professionals will receive a unique referral code when purchasing an equipment package. They can then pass that code on to their students and guests who use it when making a purchase. At that, both earn a $50 credit for the next purchase from Bonassi.

You can find out more information about the Bonassi Dive Pro Set here.