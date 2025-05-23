Friday, May 23, 2025
Scuba Diving

Bonassi Announces New Pro Equipment Package

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Bonassi Dive Pro Set
Bonassi Dive Pro Set

Bonassi has announced that it is launching a new instructor dive equipment package.

The new deal aims to support those who work in the ocean and is available to a host of dive professionals.

Who can take advantage of the offer?

The promotional offer is open to divemasters, instructors, Instructor trainers and course directors from any recognized training agency.

The Bonassi instructor dive equipment package includes the following items.

  • Kombat BCD, specially tailored for instructors.
  • Piston Balanced Zephyr Regulator Set
  • 5mm Vespucci Wetsuit
  • Silicon Mask and Snorkel.
  • 5mm Boots.
  • Adjustable Fins.

The Vespucci wetsuit is a robust suit honoring Amerigo Vespucci, the Italian explorer from Florence who, in the early 1500s, realized that the newly discovered lands in the New World. His first name inspired the naming of “America”

In addition, dive pros can take part in the Bonassi Dive Pro Referral Program and earn $50 in commission per referral. Dive professionals will receive a unique referral code when purchasing an equipment package. They can then pass that code on to their students and guests who use it when making a purchase. At that, both earn a $50 credit for the next purchase from Bonassi.

You can find out more information about the Bonassi Dive Pro Set here

Bonassi Instructor dive equipment package.
Bonassi Instructor dive equipment package.
SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,148FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US