BSAC Joins Clean Water Sports Alliance

The British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) is joining other water sports’ governing bodies to call for change to protect UK waters by demanding stronger action from the government and industry to address water pollution.

BSAC is now a member of the Clean Water Sports Alliance (CWSA), a collection of national governing bodies (Angling Trust, British Rowing, British Triathlon, GB Outrigger, Paddle UK, Royal Yachting Association and Swim England) that united in April over the issue of water pollution and set a vision to achieve healthy and nature rich blue spaces for everyone to enjoy water sports.

According to the CWSA:

“Almost half of Team GB’s total medal haul at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, (46%) came from water-based sports and yet we risk losing this entirely if we don’t act now to tackle the huge problem with water quality in the UK.”

Representing thousands of members, elite athletes and even more water users, the priorities that inform its actions are:

Further and faster action on pollution. Improving the health of UK waters by 2030. Enable people to make real-time informed choices about where and when to participate in water-based sports and activities. Recognition of all recreational water users across decision-making and policy.

On Friday, September 13th at the Southampton International Boat Show, the Alliance officially welcomed four new members: BSAC, Surfing England, British Kitesport and the British Dragon Boat Racing Association, adding more voices to the campaign.

In addition to welcoming new members, the CWSA has also engaged with major water companies such as Severn Trent Water and their trade body Water UK, shared collective data and expertise on issues including water testing and together are already making a significant impact since launching in April this year.

The Alliance also recently welcomed the UK Secretary of State’s announcement of the new Water (Special Measures) Bill and promise of further reform, however they state that the “real work starts now.”

BSAC CEO Mary Tetley said:

“Clean water is crucial for the future of our sport and the health of our marine ecosystems. Our divers rely on these blue spaces, and it’s our responsibility to protect them. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the wonder, adventure, and tranquility our UK waters offer. That’s why we’re joining forces with our partners to demand stronger action from the government and industry to address water pollution.”