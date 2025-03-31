Bubbles For Vets Gears Up for Charity Gala Event

Bubbles for Vets has announced that it will host a charity gala event in May.

The Tampa, Florida-based non-profit will hold the event at the Hilton Downtown Tampa on May 7, 2025, at 6 p.m. during SOF week. The Gala aims to show support for veterans, first responders, and their families. It will highlight the role scuba diving can play in helping people cope with a wide range of injuries sustained in the line of duty.

The event keynote speaker is Joseph “Dr. Deepsea” Dituri, Ph.D., a retired US naval officer and esteemed professor at the University of South Florida (USF). After his naval career, Dituri pursued a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering and has since made groundbreaking contributions to hyperbaric medicine and diver training.

In 2023, he became a Guinness World Record holder by living underwater for 100 days during Project Neptune 100. The project was designed to explore the effects of prolonged hyperbaric pressure and promote ocean conservation.

During his keynote address, Dituri will delve into the role of hyperbaric medicine in addressing traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among veterans. He will highlight its potential to enhance recovery and overall well-being.

Bubbles for Vets is dedicated to helping veterans, first responders and their families through the transformative power of scuba diving. The organization’s program starts with a mandatory 40-hour online scuba course. After that, program participants are invited to Tampa for an immersive, all-expenses-paid, four-day scuba training program to complete their scuba certification.

During this time, they have the opportunity to reconnect with their families, develop life-changing skills, and create lasting memories through positive experiences.

The program provided by Bubbles for Vets also includes access to therapy and counseling services tailored to each family’s needs for up to a full year after their experience.

You can find out more information about Bubbles for Vets here.