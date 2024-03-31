Caradonna Adventures Announces Dates For 2024 Grand Bahamas Dive Week

Caradonna Adventures has announced the dates for the fourth annual Grand Bahamas Dive Week.

This year’s event will take place from May 11-18, 2024.

Like most years, the event is a partnership between Caradonna Adventures, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach and the Reef Oasis Dive Club.

The event features a host of all-inclusive stay and dive packages. Packages include:

Five days of two-tank boat dives.

All meals and snacks.

Beverages both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Airport transfers

Non-motorized motor sports.

Transportation and nightly entertainment.

Packages start at US$1,683/~£1,333/~€1,555.

You can find out more information here.