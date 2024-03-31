Sunday, March 31, 2024
Caradonna Adventures Announces Dates For 2024 Grand Bahamas Dive Week

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Caradonna Adventures has announced the dates for the fourth annual Grand Bahamas Dive Week.

This year’s event will take place from May 11-18, 2024.

Like most years, the event is a partnership between Caradonna Adventures, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach and the Reef Oasis Dive Club.

The event features a host of all-inclusive stay and dive packages. Packages include:

  • Five days of two-tank boat dives.
  • All meals and snacks.
  • Beverages both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.
  • Airport transfers
  • Non-motorized motor sports.
  • Transportation and nightly entertainment.

Packages start at US$1,683/~£1,333/~€1,555.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

