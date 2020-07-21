Wednesday, July 22, 2020
CCMI To Host Online Lecture On Little Cayman Reef Resilience

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) this week will hold an online lecture about “Two Decades of Resilience On the Reefs of Little Cayman.”

The lecture, scheduled for Wednesday, July 22nd at noon local time (UTC-5), will be hosted by recently appointed Director of Research Dr. Gretchen Goodbody-Gringley.

Goodbody-Gringley will share findings about the change over time for coral cover, coral composition, algae, and fish density and biomass from CCMI’s 20-year data set of annual reef monitoring activity. She’ll take participants through the findings contained in the recently released technical report, discussing the results and what they tell us about the stability of the coral and fish populations on Little Cayman.

Registration for the webinar is required, but will be free, thanks to the support of Healthy Reefs sponsors.

To register, click here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
