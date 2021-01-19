Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Celebrities Take Part In The Guy Harvey Virtual Fundraiser

By Sam Helmy

A host of celebrities attended the 12th Annual Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Banquet and Auction.

For obvious reasons, this year’s event was virtual, but nevertheless, Harvey was joined by America’s favorite zookeeper Jack Hanna as well as billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson.

The event was hosted by Harvey and his daughter Jessica, who works as a project manager for the foundation. Fortunately, despite its virtual nature, the event exceeded its fundraising goals. Commenting on the occasion, Harvey said:

“COVID may have prevented us from gathering in person, but we were thrilled to share virtually what we have accomplished in 2020 with our research and educational initiatives… The support from our donors, sponsors, and guests makes all of the work we do possible. We were excited to share several exciting projects we have underway and what we are planning for 2021.”

The event was streamed on the Guy Harvey Foundation website and Youtube. During it, a host of items, including trips, ocean excursions with Harvey, as well as some of his original and printed artwork was auctioned with 100% of the proceeds going to the foundation.

You can watch a video of the event below.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

