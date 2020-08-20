Check Out Oceanic’s New Duo and Discovery Masks

Oceanic has launched a new range of scuba masks designed to give fashion-focused divers the option of color-matching their gear.
The entry-level Oceanic Duo mask has a host of features including:
- Tempered glass lenses for durability and robustness.
- A push-button buckle for quick and easy mask strap adjustments.
- Comfortable fit due to the double feather edge design of the skirt
The Duo is available in a wide range of colors including:
- Black & Blue
- Black & Red
- Black & Titanium
- Black & Yellow
- Clear & Aqua
- Clear & Blue
- Clear & Pink
Oceanic’s Discovery mask is also feature-rich including:
- Lightweight and stylish, with a low volume for ease of clearing.
- Double-edged silicone skirt for a perfect fit and an excellent seal to the users’ face.
- Two lens design with a wide field of vision.
- Over Moulded ribs on the frame for convenience when using gloves.
The Discovery is available in a wide range of colors including;
- Black & Blue
- Black & Titanium
- Black & Yellow
- Clear & Aqua
- Clear & Pink
The Oceanic Duo is retailing for US$49.95/~£38/~€42, while the Oceanic Discovery is retailing for $69.95/~£53/~€59.
You can find out more information about the Oceanic Duo here.