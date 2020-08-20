Saturday, August 22, 2020
Check Out Oceanic’s New Duo and Discovery Masks

By Sam Helmy

Oceanic Duo and Discovery masks
Oceanic has launched a new range of scuba masks designed to give fashion-focused divers the option of color-matching their gear.

The entry-level Oceanic Duo mask has a host of features including:

  • Tempered glass lenses for durability and robustness.
  • A push-button buckle for quick and easy mask strap adjustments.
  • Comfortable fit due to the double feather edge design of the skirt

The Duo is available in a wide range of colors including:

    • Black & Blue
    • Black & Red
    • Black & Titanium
    • Black & Yellow
    • Clear & Aqua
    • Clear & Blue
    • Clear & Pink

Oceanic’s Discovery mask is also feature-rich including:

  • Lightweight and stylish, with a low volume for ease of clearing.
  • Double-edged silicone skirt for a perfect fit and an excellent seal to the users’ face.
  • Two lens design with a wide field of vision.
  • Over Moulded ribs on the frame for convenience when using gloves.

The Discovery is available in a wide range of colors including;

    • Black & Blue
    • Black & Titanium
    • Black & Yellow
    • Clear & Aqua
    • Clear & Pink

The Oceanic Duo is retailing for US$49.95/~£38/~€42, while the Oceanic Discovery is retailing for $69.95/~£53/~€59.

You can find out more information about the Oceanic Duo here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

