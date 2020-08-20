Check Out Oceanic’s New Duo and Discovery Masks

Oceanic has launched a new range of scuba masks designed to give fashion-focused divers the option of color-matching their gear.

The entry-level Oceanic Duo mask has a host of features including:

Tempered glass lenses for durability and robustness.

A push-button buckle for quick and easy mask strap adjustments.

Comfortable fit due to the double feather edge design of the skirt

The Duo is available in a wide range of colors including:

Black & Blue Black & Red Black & Titanium Black & Yellow Clear & Aqua Clear & Blue Clear & Pink



Oceanic’s Discovery mask is also feature-rich including:

Lightweight and stylish, with a low volume for ease of clearing.

Double-edged silicone skirt for a perfect fit and an excellent seal to the users’ face.

Two lens design with a wide field of vision.

Over Moulded ribs on the frame for convenience when using gloves.

The Discovery is available in a wide range of colors including;

Black & Blue Black & Titanium Black & Yellow Clear & Aqua Clear & Pink



The Oceanic Duo is retailing for US$49.95/~£38/~€42, while the Oceanic Discovery is retailing for $69.95/~£53/~€59.

You can find out more information about the Oceanic Duo here.