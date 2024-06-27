Check Out The New Trailer For ‘OCEANXPLORERS’

National Geographic recently revealed the trailer and key art for its upcoming six-part underwater series “OCEANXPLORERS.”

The series is executive produced by National Geographic Explorer at Large James Cameron and in partnership with BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit (makers of “Blue Planet II”) and OceanX.

The show takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, OceanX’s state-of-the-art scientific research and exploration vessel, to investigate the farthest frontiers of the world’s oceans, 80% of which are entirely unknown.

Armed with advanced technology, a hand-picked team of intrepid explorers and scientists, National Geographic Explorers and other ocean experts embark on a global odyssey to solve some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of its animals and their ecosystems. The ship sets sail on a grand adventure – traveling to the depths of the Atlantic in the Azores, diving into the shallows of the Bahamas and warm waters of the Caribbean before embarking north to the frigid arctic shores of Svalbard, Norway.

“OCEANXPLORERS” provides an immersive look at an underwater world of wonder with incredible discoveries that push the boundaries of exploration and our understanding of the ocean like never before.

According to Cameron:

“My true passion lies in deep ocean science and in exploration. In ‘OCEANXPLORERS,’ we take viewers on an unparalleled ocean science adventure, introducing them to a group of principled, passionate people on a sometimes dangerous mission of ocean discovery in real time. We present the stakes, and firsts, and tell a visually spectacular and dramatic story — a story that inspires the next generation of explorers and adventurers committed to protecting and preserving our oceans.”

The series will premiere August 18th, 2024 on National Geographic and all episodes will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.