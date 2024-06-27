Thursday, June 27, 2024
Ocean

Check Out The New Trailer For ‘OCEANXPLORERS’

John Liang
By John Liang

-

'OCEANXPLORERS' will stream on Diney+ and Hulu
'OCEANXPLORERS' will stream on Diney+ and Hulu

National Geographic recently revealed the trailer and key art for its upcoming six-part underwater series “OCEANXPLORERS.”

The series is executive produced by National Geographic Explorer at Large James Cameron and in partnership with BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit (makers of “Blue Planet II”) and OceanX.

The show takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, OceanX’s state-of-the-art scientific research and exploration vessel, to investigate the farthest frontiers of the world’s oceans, 80% of which are entirely unknown.

Armed with advanced technology, a hand-picked team of intrepid explorers and scientists, National Geographic Explorers and other ocean experts embark on a global odyssey to solve some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of its animals and their ecosystems. The ship sets sail on a grand adventure – traveling to the depths of the Atlantic in the Azores, diving into the shallows of the Bahamas and warm waters of the Caribbean before embarking north to the frigid arctic shores of Svalbard, Norway.

OCEANXPLORERS” provides an immersive look at an underwater world of wonder with incredible discoveries that push the boundaries of exploration and our understanding of the ocean like never before.

According to Cameron:

“My true passion lies in deep ocean science and in exploration. In ‘OCEANXPLORERS,’ we take viewers on an unparalleled ocean science adventure, introducing them to a group of principled, passionate people on a sometimes dangerous mission of ocean discovery in real time. We present the stakes, and firsts, and tell a visually spectacular and dramatic story — a story that inspires the next generation of explorers and adventurers committed to protecting and preserving our oceans.”

The series will premiere August 18th, 2024 on National Geographic and all episodes will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.

'OCEANXPLORERS' will stream on Diney+ and Hulu
‘OCEANXPLORERS’ will stream on Diney+ and Hulu
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,642FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US