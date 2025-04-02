Check Out The New Trailer For ‘Sea Lions of the Galapagos’

A new National Geographic documentary film about sea lions is set to debut later this month on Disney+, and the first trailer for it dropped this week.

“Sea Lions of the Galapagos,” produced by Silverback Films and narrated by Oscar winning actor Brendan Fraser, dives underwater with Leo, a sea lion pup whose lifelong quest to find his place in the world is fraught with challenges and filled with new encounters with an array of creatures, from marine iguanas and racer snakes to yellowfin tuna and huge Galapagos sharks.

According to the movie’s Director Hugh Wilson:

“It was crucial for our story that Leo was an adventurer, and when the team encountered one particular pup, we knew we had our star. Regularly supplied with lots of milk by his devoted mum, Luna, Leo was full of energy and keen to make his mark on the world. Full of character from day one, he was constantly up to no good—getting into sticky situations.”

A companion film, “Guardians of the Galapagos,” narrated by Blair Underwood, will go behind the scenes with the documentary crew to showcase not just the film production, but the world that inspired it.

In their quest to relay the story of the young sea lion pup Leo, the filming team battles seasickness, searing heat and extreme diving conditions to capture rarely seen sea lion behaviors — from playful pups and surfing teenagers to adult bulls hunting gigantic yellowfin tuna.

“Guardians of the Galapagos” director Tash Filer said of the documentary:

“‘Guardians of the Galapagos’ is a family-friendly voyage of discovery around a magical group of islands. Viewers can expect to meet weird and wonderful animals, experience the behind-the-scenes adventures of a natural history film crew, and feel inspired by the extraordinary efforts of the local community to preserve the Galapagos for the next generation.”

“Sea Lions of the Galapagos” and “Guardians of the Galapagos” debut on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

Check out the trailer for “Sea Lions of the Galapagos” below.