Friday, February 14, 2025
Ocean

Chilean Kayaker Briefly Swallowed By Whale

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Humpback Whale Swallows Kayaker (Image credit: Dell Simancas)
Humpback Whale Swallows Kayaker (Image credit: Dell Simancas)

A real-life “Jonah” moment recently took place off the Chilean coast.

A humpback whale fleetingly swallowed a Chilean kayaker off the country’s southern coast before spitting him out unhurt.

Adrian Simancas was kayaking with his father Dell off Punta Arenas last weekend when the whale surfaced open-mouthed and took Adrian whole.

Within seconds, though, the younger Simancas appeared, clinging to his kayak, according to a video that has since gone viral.

The father can be heard saying “Grab the line!” and “Relax!” to his rattled son.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,761FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US