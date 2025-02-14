Chilean Kayaker Briefly Swallowed By Whale

A real-life “Jonah” moment recently took place off the Chilean coast.

A humpback whale fleetingly swallowed a Chilean kayaker off the country’s southern coast before spitting him out unhurt.

Adrian Simancas was kayaking with his father Dell off Punta Arenas last weekend when the whale surfaced open-mouthed and took Adrian whole.

Within seconds, though, the younger Simancas appeared, clinging to his kayak, according to a video that has since gone viral.

The father can be heard saying “Grab the line!” and “Relax!” to his rattled son.