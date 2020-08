The CMAS board has approved in an electronic vote the holding of the CMAS European Cup outdoor competition.

The event will be hosted by the Freediving Club Greece in Kalamata on September 12-16, 2020.

The competition is open to divers from all the official event disciplines. Normally at the same time, a Grand Prix World Series event would be held, but due to coronavirus crisis, this has now been replaced by the “European Cup” event.

You can find out more information here.