CMAS Spearfishing World Championship Starts Today

The CMAS 2023 Spearfishing World Championship kicks off today in Laredo, Cantabria, Spain.

Teams from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, Chile, France, Peru, Croatia, Denmark, the USA, San Marino, Bulgaria, Brazil, Greece, Tahiti and Spain will be competing for prizes.

The competition takes place from September 7th to 10th, and the Spanish Underwater Activities Federation (FEDAS) is organizing the event. Check out the website here.

Tune in on Saturday, September 9th, and Sunday, September 10th, 2023, on the FEDAS YouTube channel to view the weigh-ins of the fish that were caught.