Thursday, September 7, 2023
Spearfishing

CMAS Spearfishing World Championship Starts Today

John Liang
By John Liang

-

XXXIII SPEARFISHING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023
XXXIII SPEARFISHING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

The CMAS 2023 Spearfishing World Championship kicks off today in Laredo, Cantabria, Spain.

Teams from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, Chile, France, Peru, Croatia, Denmark, the USA, San Marino, Bulgaria, Brazil, Greece, Tahiti and Spain will be competing for prizes.

The competition takes place from September 7th to 10th, and the Spanish Underwater Activities Federation (FEDAS) is organizing the event. Check out the website here.

Tune in on Saturday, September 9th, and Sunday, September 10th, 2023, on the FEDAS YouTube channel to view the weigh-ins of the fish that were caught.

 

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,246FollowersFollow
2,721FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,833FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US