COVID-19’s Impact On The World Series Of Freediving

Vertical Blue recently put out an announcement regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the World Series of Freediving.

“As everyone of us in each corner of the globe is no doubt experiencing, the global situation is changing continuously. Some countries are now trying to restart normal activities, while retaining preventative measures against [the] COVID-19 virus.”

As a result, the Freediving World Series Committee has made the following updates to this year’s schedule of events:

The Caribbean Cup in Roatan, Honduras has been cancelled for this year, and will be held for the first time as a FWS event in May 2021.

The European Cup in Kalamata, Greece is still scheduled for September, but with the cancellation of the 2020 CMAS World Championships in Turkey, the European Cup dates may be moved back to the end of September.

Vertical Blue in the Bahamas is still scheduled for early November. Both the European Cup and Vertical Blue dates will be tentatively announced by June 14th.

The Red Cup in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt is “on hold,” with dates “contingent on the development of other events, and the Red Cup may have to be cancelled for 2020.”

“In each case, in order to ensure Athletes have enough time to train and make travel arrangements, we will give confirmation on the final dates of each event no later than 2 months before that event is scheduled to take place.”

For more info, go to the Vertical Blue Facebook Page.