Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Freediving

Czech Freediver David Vencl Looks To Break Under-Ice Swimming World Record

Czech Freediver David Vencl Looks To Break Under-Ice Swimming World Record 1
By John Liang

-

Stig Severinsen Sets A New Guinness World Record, Swims 250 Feet Under Ice Without Fins Or Wetsuit
Stig Severinsen Sets A New Guinness World Record, Swims 250 Feet Under Ice Without Fins Or Wetsuit

Czech freediver David Vencl has announced plans to attempt to break Stig Severinsen’s eight-year-old Guinness record for swimming under the ice.

In 2013, Severinsen set the record of 250 feet (76.2 meters) underwater — without fins or even a wetsuit — below one-meter-thick ice on a single breath of air.

If COVID-19 restrictions allow, Vencl will attempt to swim 80 meters (262 feet) at the end of this month under the ice of Lake Weissensee in Carinthia, Austria.

In non-cold-water conditions, Vencl has swum 141 meters (462.6 feet), and has been training for the below-ice swim by working out with friends in Lake Barbora, Teplice in the Czech Republic.

SourceEuronews.com
Czech Freediver David Vencl Looks To Break Under-Ice Swimming World Record 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Underwater Imaging

Martin Zapanta Launches Freediver Photo Collection

John Liang -
Photographer Martin Zapanta has just launched a collection of beautifully choreographed scenes of freedivers surrounded by natural marine life.
Read more
Ocean

Mehgan Heaney-Grier’s ‘Imperfect Conservationist’ Web Series Debuts This Week

John Liang -
Freediver Mehgan Heaney-Grier is launching a new web series called "The Imperfect Conservationist" this week.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Dive In – The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder

John Liang -
"I Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants" - a wide-ranging interview on Dive In - The Podcast with DeeperBlue Founder Stephan Whelan.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

310,348FansLike
75,073FollowersFollow
2,649FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,065FollowersFollow
1,327SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US