DAN Launches 2021 Webinar Series

The Divers Alert Network has launched a new series of live monthly webinars on its DAN TV YouTube channel.

Throughout 2021, experts from DAN’s Research, Risk Mitigation, and Medical Services teams will give presentations on topics relevant to divers, dive pros and dive business owners as we look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and resume diving and traveling (and the sooner the better, right?).

The 2021 series will begin next Thursday, January 21st, at 7:00 p.m. EST, with a webinar by DAN Director of Risk Mitigation Francois Burman titled “Emergency Planning: Who Is Responsible for Your Safety?” The presentation will cover various mishaps that can occur during diving and travel as well as tips for anticipating, preparing for and successfully managing them.

Future webinars in the series will cover topics including fill station safety, ear barotrauma, DAN research updates, the latest information about COVID-19 and diving, and more. Attendees can look forward to lively 30- to 45-minute presentations followed by questions and discussion.

The webinars will be held on the third Thursday of each month. Keep an eye on the Events page of DAN.org, and follow DAN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for information about upcoming webinars. Recorded presentations will remain on DAN’s YouTube Channel.