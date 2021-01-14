Friday, January 15, 2021
Scuba Diving

DAN Launches 2021 Webinar Series

DAN Launches 2021 Webinar Series 1
By John Liang

-

DAN Webinars 2021
DAN Webinars 2021

The Divers Alert Network has launched a new series of live monthly webinars on its DAN TV YouTube channel.

Throughout 2021, experts from DAN’s Research, Risk Mitigation, and Medical Services teams will give presentations on topics relevant to divers, dive pros and dive business owners as we look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and resume diving and traveling (and the sooner the better, right?).

The 2021 series will begin next Thursday, January 21st, at 7:00 p.m. EST, with a webinar by DAN Director of Risk Mitigation Francois Burman titled “Emergency Planning: Who Is Responsible for Your Safety? The presentation will cover various mishaps that can occur during diving and travel as well as tips for anticipating, preparing for and successfully managing them.

Future webinars in the series will cover topics including fill station safety, ear barotrauma, DAN research updates, the latest information about COVID-19 and diving, and more. Attendees can look forward to lively 30- to 45-minute presentations followed by questions and discussion.

The webinars will be held on the third Thursday of each month. Keep an eye on the Events page of DAN.org, and follow DAN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for information about upcoming webinars. Recorded presentations will remain on DAN’s YouTube Channel.

DAN Launches 2021 Webinar Series 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

Hollis Adds More Colors To Its F1 LT Fin Line-up

Sam Helmy -
Hollis has added two new colors (yellow and white) to its lineup of F1 LT fins.
Read more
Scuba Diving

GUE Releases New, Updated Edition Of ‘Fundamentals Of Better Diving’

John Liang -
Global Underwater Explorers have released a new edition of “The Fundamentals of Better Diving.”
Read more
Scuba Diving

RAID Releases Second Issue Of ‘The Edge’ Magazine

Sam Helmy -
RAID has announced the publication of the second edition of its online magazine, "The Edge."
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,624FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US