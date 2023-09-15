‘Dave The Diver’ Video Game To Launch On Nintendo Switch In October

The diving video game “Dave the Diver” is due out on Nintendo Switch next month, South Korea-based developer MINTROCKET announced this week.

As announced Thursday during the latest Nintendo Direct, “Dave the Diver” will be released on the Nintendo Switch on October 26th, 2023.

“Dave the Diver” is a hybrid marine adventure where players dive into the mysterious, fictional “Blue Hole” to catch fish by day and serve fresh sushi to patrons in a seaside restaurant by night. Players traverse the vibrant, and sometimes dangerous, ocean in order to catch the fish needed to supply the restaurant. When they surface, they can serve patrons from near and far to money to improve their diving gear, allowing them to dive deeper and for extended periods to capture more exotic fish while fending off any threats they encounter.

The nautical adventure will be available digitally for US$19.99/~€18.78, and pre-orders are available on the eShop, alongside a free demo for players who want to test the waters now. Those who pre-order the game ahead of release will receive a bonus skin for Dave’s boat, plus an exclusive lamp decoration for the sushi restaurant. The skin adds a nostalgic 8-bit-themed design along the boat’s hull, while the lamp depicts Dave in a “retro” style.

Since its PC launch in June, the game has sold over a cumulative 1 million copies and earned a 90 Metacritic score and 89 OpenCritic score, along with over 50,000 player reviews while maintaining its “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating.

Game Director Jaeho Hwang said:

“We’re over the moon seeing and hearing the reception to our first game. Bringing this to the Switch community has been an important goal for us as we think the console is a home where the players will truly appreciate everything Dave the Diver has to offer.”

Check out the trailer below.