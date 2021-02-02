DeeperBlue Podcast Shortlisted for Best Sport Podcast 2021

We’re incredibly proud and honored that the DeeperBlue Podcast has been shortlisted as the “Best Sport Podcast” in the 2021 Publisher Podcast Awards.

We’re up against some incredible talent including some major publishing houses like the Bleacher Report, DC Thompson, and Archant.

As many of you know we’re incredibly passionate about all forms of diving and protecting the oceans. Getting this 30mins magazine format podcast launched during the first lockdown was a real passion project for everyone involved.

The Podcast producer (and co-conspirator) Jason Elias persuaded me to embark on this project last year and it’s turned into one of the most popular podcasts in the diving and ocean world which just blows my mind.

A huge shout out to the fellow co-hosts helping interview some epic personalities in the diving and ocean world… plus they all have much better sounding voices than mine!

So big underwater high-fives to: Linden Wolbert, Mehgan Heaney-Grier, Sarah Richard, and Tec Clark.

Season 2 is just around the corner (launching on Tues 16th Feb) – you can listen to the teaser below

