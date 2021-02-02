Tuesday, February 2, 2021
DeeperBlue Podcast Shortlisted for Best Sport Podcast 2021

By Stephan Whelan

2021 Publisher Podcast Awards Nominee - Hero
We’re incredibly proud and honored that the DeeperBlue Podcast has been shortlisted as the “Best Sport Podcast” in the 2021 Publisher Podcast Awards.

We’re up against some incredible talent including some major publishing houses like the Bleacher Report, DC Thompson, and Archant.

As many of you know we’re incredibly passionate about all forms of diving and protecting the oceans.  Getting this 30mins magazine format podcast launched during the first lockdown was a real passion project for everyone involved.

The Podcast producer (and co-conspirator) Jason Elias persuaded me to embark on this project last year and it’s turned into one of the most popular podcasts in the diving and ocean world which just blows my mind.

A huge shout out to the fellow co-hosts helping interview some epic personalities in the diving and ocean world… plus they all have much better sounding voices than mine!

So big underwater high-fives to: Linden Wolbert, Mehgan Heaney-Grier, Sarah Richard, and Tec Clark.

Season 2 is just around the corner (launching on Tues 16th Feb) – you can listen to the teaser below – or if you are interested in getting notified you can sign up for the newsletter or listen to Season 1 at deeperblue.com/podcast or your favorite podcast app.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple PodcastSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.

Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

