DeeperBlue’s Own Stephan Whelan Featured On The BIG Scuba Podcast

With the onset of the new year, DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan is on the latest episode of The BIG Scuba Podcast.

The episode has Stephan talking about how he got started in diving and turned that into a lifelong love affair with the ocean.

Stephan and hosts Ian and Gemma also talked about how to encourage more people into the sport, where the sport is going, and most importantly how careers are “made or broken” at the DeeperBlue.com Breathold & Brew party at DEMA Show every year.

You can check out The BIG Scuba Podcast here.