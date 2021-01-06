Saturday, January 9, 2021
DeeperBlue’s Own Stephan Whelan Featured On The BIG Scuba Podcast

By John Liang

With the onset of the new year, DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan is on the latest episode of The BIG Scuba Podcast.

The episode has Stephan talking about how he got started in diving and turned that into a lifelong love affair with the ocean.

Stephan and hosts Ian and Gemma also talked about how to encourage more people into the sport, where the sport is going, and most importantly how careers are “made or broken” at the DeeperBlue.com Breathold & Brew party at DEMA Show every year.

You can check out The BIG Scuba Podcast here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

