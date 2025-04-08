Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Deepwater Diving Monument Installed In Santa Barbara, California

John Liang
-

Deepwater Diving Monument in Santa Barbara, California
A statue honoring the history of deepwater diving development in Santa Barbara, California was unveiled this past weekend.

The Deepwater Diving Monument recognizes and celebrates Santa Barbara’s legacy as the birthplace of deepwater diving. This public art was gifted to the city by the local and international diving communities. The 10-foot/3-meter bronze sculpture is installed adjacent to the Santa Barbara harbor, depicting a circa-1982 professional working diver wearing the locally made and world standard Kirby Morgan Superlight 17 diving helmet.

Why Santa Barbara, California?

Santa Barbara is recognized by most international guiding historians as the birthplace of deepwater diving technology. During the 1960s, many of the Santa Barbara abalone divers began a rapid transition from air diving to deepwater, oxyhelium, commercial diving.

The mixed-gas breathing apparatus developed in Santa Barbara was used by divers to rapidly expand the safe depth range for offshore oil exploration.

This development of equipment, technology and training infrastructures, created by the pioneering divers in Santa Barbara, rapidly spread worldwide. It revolutionized the trades of both commercial and military divers.

The monument honors all the divers and support team members who pioneered deepwater, mixed-gas diving.

The Deepwater Diving Monument was partially funded by the sale of 300 limited-edition bronze statuettes designed and sculpted by Greg Polutanovich.

Check out a video about the monument below, or go to deepwaterdivingmonument.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

