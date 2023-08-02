Thursday, August 3, 2023
DEMA Announces Slate for 2024-2026 Board of Directors Election

By John Liang

DEMA Board of Directors
DEMA this week announced the nominees for the 2024-2026 DEMA Board of Directors.

The nominees are:

  • Category A1 – Manufacturers, Distributors and Affiliated Field/Sales Representatives:

* Patrick Danko, Garmin
* Mike Hollis, PROASIA Design Co, Ltd. (Incumbent)
* Jason Leggatt, Shearwater Research Inc.

  • Category A2 – Diver Certification and Training Agencies, and Affiliated Field/Sales Representative:

* Jeff Mondle, PADI Americas (Incumbent)

  • Category A3 – Dive Publishing, Media, Dive Industry Consulting, Associations & Non-Retail Service Providers:

* Jerry Beaty, Dive Training Magazine
* Jeffrey Bozanic, Next Generation Services
* Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting (Incumbent)

  • Category A4 – Retail Distribution of Diving Goods & Services:

* Allison Fontaine-Trainor, Scuba Trainors, LLC dba Dive On It Scuba
* Richard Thomas, International Scuba

  • Category A5 – Dive Travel Provider or Resort:

* Jason Belport, Clearly Cayman Resorts
* Shana Phelan, Pura Vida Divers LLC

If you’re a DEMA Member not on this list but interested in running in the 2024-2026 Board election, you can still be included on the ballot by becoming a write-in candidate. For further details and deadline information, you’ll need to complete the Board Election Write In Nominee Request.

Be aware that write-in candidates and those petitioning for them must be current 2023 DEMA Members and must be renewed for 2024 by January 16th, 2024, the date of record for the election.

The deadline to petition for a write-in candidate is September 11th, 2023.

