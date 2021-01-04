DEMA Board of Directors Voting Is Now Open

If you’re in the dive industry and like what DEMA does to promote it, voting is now open for DEMA’s 2021-2023 board of directors cycle.
The voting window is open through January 25th, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. U.S. Pacific time. Voting is open to all members who register by 4:00 p.m. on January 18th, 2021.
In this election, you can vote for the following candidates in the various categories:
Dive publishing, media, consulting, and non-retail service providers:
- Jeffrey Bozanic, Next Generation Services.
- Larry McKenna, Save our Leatherbacks Operation (S.O.L.O.).
- Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting.
It’s worth noting that Jerry Beaty is on the ballot but has withdrawn. Any votes for him will not count.
Manufacturing:
- Jenna Meistrell, Body Glove.
- Craig Lees, Suunto.
Diver certifications and training agencies:
- Jeff Mondle, PADI Americas.
Retailers:
- Patrick Hammer, Dive Right in Scuba, Inc.
- Richard Thomas, International Scuba.
- Merial Currer, Patriot Scuba.
Travel & Resorts:
- Karolin Troubetzkoy, Anse Chastanet/Scuba St. Lucia.
- Bradley Barnett, Clearly Cayman Dive Resorts.
You can vote here.