DEMA Board of Directors Voting Is Now Open

If you’re in the dive industry and like what DEMA does to promote it, voting is now open for DEMA’s 2021-2023 board of directors cycle.

The voting window is open through January 25th, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. U.S. Pacific time. Voting is open to all members who register by 4:00 p.m. on January 18th, 2021.

In this election, you can vote for the following candidates in the various categories:

Dive publishing, media, consulting, and non-retail service providers:

Jeffrey Bozanic, Next Generation Services.

Larry McKenna, Save our Leatherbacks Operation (S.O.L.O.).

Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting.

It’s worth noting that Jerry Beaty is on the ballot but has withdrawn. Any votes for him will not count.

Manufacturing:

Jenna Meistrell, Body Glove.

Craig Lees, Suunto.

Diver certifications and training agencies:

Jeff Mondle, PADI Americas.

Retailers:

Patrick Hammer, Dive Right in Scuba, Inc.

Richard Thomas, International Scuba.

Merial Currer, Patriot Scuba.

Travel & Resorts:

Karolin Troubetzkoy, Anse Chastanet/Scuba St. Lucia.

Bradley Barnett, Clearly Cayman Dive Resorts.

You can vote here.