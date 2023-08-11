Friday, August 11, 2023
DEMA Shares List of Ways The Dive Community Can Support Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

John Liang
By John Liang

Maui Wildfires (Adobe Stock)
Maui Wildfires (Adobe Stock)

DEMA has compiled a list of ways the dive community can contribute and help support those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

“Our hearts go out to the community of Maui amidst the devastating wildfire that has ravaged the island, taking precious lives and destroying homes, businesses, and entire districts—shaking the very core of the community.”

DONATIONS

Aloha United Way has set up the Maui Fire Relief Fund where donations will go directly to Maui United Way to support Maui victims.
 
The American Red Cross opened 5 emergency shelters to provide those affected by the Maui wildfires with information, a hot meal, opportunities to charge their phone, pick up relief supplies, and get health services. More information here.
 
CNHA is matching up to $250,000 in community donations providing critical assistance to families and businesses in Lahaina.
 
The Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund was created to provide community resilience with resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. The fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui.
 
The Lahui Foundation strives to become a dependable resource for underrepresented and underserved communities here in Hawai’i. They are asking for monetary donations that will go directly to fire recovery efforts for residents of Maui.
 
The Maui Food Bank collaborates with various relief organizations to distribute supplies throughout Maui County.
 
The Maui Mutual Aid is a local effort run by volunteers. They are asking for donations to provide support to vulnerable residents, such as the elderly, those with physical disabilities, renters, and individuals without insurance. More information here.
 
Maui United Way is accepting donations to its Maui Fire and Disaster Relief fund – all donations will provide direct relief to families and nonprofits directly affected by the Maui Fire Disaster.
 
The Salvation Army is providing food and resources for Maui wildfire evacuees.

OTHER WAYS TO HELP

 
GoFundMe
A central page for all fundraisers related to the Maui Wildfires has been established here.
 
Facebook Groups
If you are trying to locate a loved one or interested in helping those in need, the following Facebook groups (among others) may be of some assistance:
