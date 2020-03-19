With the flood of cancellations of major social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you’re in the dive industry you’d be right to worry whether the industry’s premier convention, DEMA Show, would be affected.

So far, according to the Diving Equipment and Marketing Association, the show is still scheduled for November 4th-7th, 2020 in New Orleans.

According to DEMA:

“We recognize that the Coronavirus outbreak, along with misinformation and the surrounding media coverage are creating issues for all stakeholders in the recreational diving industry. DEMA is closely monitoring the ongoing developments with this issue and is committed to taking the appropriate precautions to provide a safe and healthy environment for DEMA Show exhibitors and attendees. DEMA is also following the latest recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as direction from U.S. government and local officials. In addition, DEMA is working with the City of New Orleans on health and safety measures.”

If the current crisis subsides and the show does indeed take place as normal, you can count on DeeperBlue.com to provide our usual wall-to-wall, comprehensive coverage.