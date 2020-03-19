With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, Breatheology Founder Stig Severinsen is offering an electronic version of his book “Breatheology: The Art of Conscious Breathing” for free.

According to Stig:

“It is likely that we will face a respiratory illness at least once in our lifetime.

“One of the best defenses you have, is to learn yourself how to breathe consciously.

“Through our breath, we train our lungs, mind and heart for a stronger immune system, less anxiety and more resilience.

“I believe everyone should have access to this knowledge. That’s why I am giving my best-selling eBook, Breatheology: the Art of Conscious Breathing away for free.”

The Breatheology eBook is available in nine languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Russian and Arabic.

To get your free copy, go to breatheology.com and enter your name, email and preferred language.