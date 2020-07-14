Dirty Dozen Expeditions Cancels 2020 Trips To Bikini Atoll

Dirty Dozen Expeditions have announced that all of the company’s scheduled trips to Bikini Atoll this year have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DDE:

“The DDE Team recently let all our affected guests know that there will be no charters heading out on trips to Bikini Atoll in 2020. Despite great effort from our team to work out new plans and logistics to see our divers set sail for the rest of the season in the Marshall Islands, we were regrettably unsuccessful given the world situation. Along with our partners, we held out as long as possible within the margin for logistics and safety, but in the end, rescheduling became the only option.”

All of DDE’s affected guests have been contacted and rebooked onto charters leaving from 2021. As a result, all 2021 trips to Bikini Atoll are now fully booked.

“We are already accepting bookings for 2022 so get your names on the list now if you think exploring this unique destination is for you. Reason being, the first of five DDE expeditions to Bikini in 2022 is already sold out now and we continue to see high demand for this exclusive destination. Dirty Dozen holds over 40% of worldwide availability for Bikini Atoll in 2022 and onwards along with our partner Blue O Two and we don’t want you to miss out on your chance to join us in the future!”

So if diving the Marshall Islands is on your bucket list of destinations, go to thedirtydozenexpeditions.com to reserve your spot.