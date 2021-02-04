Thursday, February 4, 2021
Scuba DivingFreedivingOcean

Dive In – The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder

Dive In - The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder 1
By John Liang

-

Dive In - Episode 45
Dive In - Episode 45

Popular diving podcast Dive In has released episode 45 featuring a range of diving news, interesting dive topics, ocean advocacy, and a wide-ranging interview with DeeperBlue.com Founder and Publisher Stephan Whelan.

The podcast is based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and hosts Justin, Nic, April, and Amit spent over an hour talking to Stephan about stolen tiki bars, “Her DeepnessDr. Sylvia Earle and some fundamental challenges in the diving industry.

Host Nicolas Winkler posted on Facebook encouraging dive professionals to tune in to the episode:

“If you’re a dive pro, shop owner, or are involved in the dive industry you’ll want to tune in to this interview with Stephan Whelan, the man behind DeeperBlue.com. This episode should be required listening for you basically.”

You can listen to the episode on the Dive In website or via your favorite podcast app.

On Episode 45 of Dive In the Podcast… Stephan Wheelan is the founder and publisher of deeperblue.com, one of the…

Posted by Dive In: The Podcast on Monday, February 1, 2021

Dive In - The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Freediving

Panerai Releases Guillaume Nery Edition Watch

Sam Helmy -
Watchmaker Panerai is celebrating freediver Guillaume Nery’s achievements with the release of the Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry Edition.
Read more
Freediving

Review: Fourth Element Surface Wetsuit

Kristina Zvaritch -
We explore the eco-friendliness and performance of Fourth Element's OceanPositive Surface wetsuit.
Read more
Ocean

Guy Harvey Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients

Sam Helmy -
The Guy Harvey Foundation has announced the four inaugural winners of its legacy scholarships.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US