Dive In – The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder

Popular diving podcast Dive In has released episode 45 featuring a range of diving news, interesting dive topics, ocean advocacy, and a wide-ranging interview with DeeperBlue.com Founder and Publisher Stephan Whelan.

The podcast is based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and hosts Justin, Nic, April, and Amit spent over an hour talking to Stephan about stolen tiki bars, “Her Deepness” Dr. Sylvia Earle and some fundamental challenges in the diving industry.

Host Nicolas Winkler posted on Facebook encouraging dive professionals to tune in to the episode:

“If you’re a dive pro, shop owner, or are involved in the dive industry you’ll want to tune in to this interview with Stephan Whelan, the man behind DeeperBlue.com. This episode should be required listening for you basically.”

You can listen to the episode on the Dive In website or via your favorite podcast app.