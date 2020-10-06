Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Diving the Japanese Battleship that Launched Pearl Harbor with Aron Arngrimsson, and Freediving for Rum

Stephan Whelan
DBP - Episode 16
The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In Episode 16, you’ll hear the latest news in the last week from around the world underwater including a new mini-documentary following the western toad tadpoles in Vancouver and a fantastic (but unusual) collaboration between Project Aware and Kraken Black Spiced Rum.

Then producer Jason Elias sits down with Aron Arngrimsson – the Icelandic owner of Dirty Dozen Expeditions which takes adventure wreck diving to a new level. They talk about what draws him to these wrecks, why he chases them around the world and why seeing these wrecks up close has given him some perspective on himself and mankind.

Our top tip this week comes from podcast co-host and freediver Mehgan Heany-Grier – with a practical tip on how to up your recreational freediving game.

And then finally we hear from Gareth Lock on his Best Dive Ever.

