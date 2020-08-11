Diving the World’s Most Iconic Wreck – The Titanic with David Concannon

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcast

In Episode 8, we have an interview with David Concannon – a dive lawyer, former general counsel for the explorer club and now owns a company that specializes in the business of exploration. He’s dived some of the most famous wrecks in the world, recovered the apollo space mission rockets, counts legendary astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Scott Carpenter as his dive buddies and although he doesn’t know it yet is now my new best friend! He talks to us about one of the 4 dives he’s done to the iconic wreck that is the Titanic.

Then we hear from Mehgan Heany-Grier, pioneering freediver, ocean explorer, longtime marine conservationist, and co-host here on the DeeperBlue Podcast who gives us what may be the world’s most important dive buddy tip.

And then finally we hear from Bethy Miller on her Best Dive Ever.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.