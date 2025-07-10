Thursday, July 10, 2025
Scuba Diving

DYNAMICNORD Unveils New Dynaskin Series DY-70 Sleeveless Hooded Top

John Liang
DYNAMICNORD has introduced a new sleeveless DY-70 hooded top to its Dynaskin series.

The DY-70 can be worn as an additional warming layer under a wetsuit or on its own for protection in warm waters.

Unlike conventional neoprene, Dynaskin maintains a constant body temperature — whether as a diving undergarment or as a standalone garment for activities such as diving, snorkeling and surfing.

The outer layer is made of highly compressed, stretchy polyester, nylon and elastane to prevent water or moisture from penetrating. The Windbloc membrane in the mid-layer blocks moisture and air penetration at a microscopic level, ensuring weather protection and breathability. The inner layer is made of soft polar fleece to prevent body heat loss and absorb moisture.

The Dynaskin suit is perfect for dives in warm waters and offers a high level of comfort thanks to its neutral buoyancy. The material is softer and more elastic than neoprene and gives divers great freedom of movement and maximum comfort. The suit is also resistant to UV rays and odors, 100% windproof, water-repellent, highly breathable and dries quickly.

It’s also perfect as an undersuit beneath a drysuit.

The Dynaskin range consists of a one-piece suit with a front or back zip and long or short two-piece suits, with or without hood. Dynaskin socks and a hood complete the range.

Thanks to its high stretch material, no intermediate size is necessary. The DY-70 is available in Men’s sizes XS-3XL, including ML, and Women’s XS-2XL.

The DY-70 is available from DYNAMICNORD retailers and in the online shop. It retails for £161/~€187/~US$219.

For more info, go to dynamicnord.com.

