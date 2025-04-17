Environmental Groups Slam US Government On Proposed Change To Endangered Species Act

Environmental groups are excoriating the Trump administration for proposing a new rule that would eliminate habitat protections for endangered species in the United States.

The rule would change for the first time in half a century the basic definition of what has been considered “harm” to threatened and endangered wildlife under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

For 50 years, the ESA has saved numerous species — including iconic ones like bald eagles, gray wolves, Florida manatees and humpback whales — from extinction. One key to this success has been its definition of harm, which recognizes the concept that destroying a forest, beach, river or wetland that a species relies on for survival constitutes harm to that species.

Earthjustice Vice President of Litigation for Lands, Wildlife, and Oceans Drew Caputo said:

“The Trump administration is trying to rewrite basic biology — like all of us, endangered species need a safe place to live. This misguided new proposal threatens a half-century of progress in protecting and restoring endangered species. We are prepared to go to court to ensure that America doesn’t abandon its endangered wildlife.”

Noah Greenwald, codirector of endangered species at the Center for Biological Diversity, said:

“There’s just no way to protect animals and plants from extinction without protecting the places they live, yet the Trump administration is opening the flood gates to immeasurable habitat destruction. This administration’s greed and contempt for imperiled wildlife know no bounds, but most Americans know that we destroy the natural world at our own peril. Nobody voted to drive spotted owls, Florida panthers or grizzly bears to extinction.

“Without a prohibition on habitat destruction, spotted owls, sea turtles, salmon and so many more imperiled animals won’t stand a chance. Trump is trying to drive a knife through the heart of the Endangered Species Act. We refuse to let him wipe out America’s imperiled wildlife, and I believe the courts won’t allow this radical assault on conservation.”

Oceana’s Stranding Coordinator Lauren Brandkamp said:

“What if someone said to you ‘We want to protect your children, but we are going to take away their food, their home, and a safe place to grow up.’ It doesn’t make any sense, and neither does this proposal. Words matter; and the recent proposed change in definition of the word ‘take’ will have detrimental impacts on the marine mammals we work to protect. It allows humans to destroy their habitat, their home, essentially killing them slowly by affecting their ability to feed, migrate, socialize, breed, and raise their young safely.”

Check out the proposed rule here.