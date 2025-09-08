Experince The Avelo At Solitude Dive Resorts And Liveaboards

Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts has begun introducing the Avelo System to its facilities and vessels.

The Avelo is an innovative approach to exploring the underwater world. Debuting at Solitude Acacia Resort and aboard their flagship vessel, Solitude One, Avelo will soon be integrated across Solitude’s entire fleet and resort collection.

Avelo delivers a streamlined scuba setup that dramatically reduces equipment weight while providing consistent neutral buoyancy. Divers benefit from extended bottom times, finely tuned maneuverability and effortless depth control, freeing them from gear-related distractions. With the Avelo system, they can glide effortlessly through the water while carrying much less weight than they did before.

Currently, you can experience the Avelo system at the Solitude Acacia Resort, located in Anilo, Philippines. It is also one of the best locations to go muck diving in the world.

Solitude is working on bringing the Avelo to more operations very soon. You will soon be able to dive the Avelo on the following liveaboards:

Solitude One, Jan 2026 : Join them for the Avelo Launch Voyage aboard Solitude One, where expert Avelo Specialists will be present to offer guidance, share their in-depth knowledge, and support you as you discover this groundbreaking system while exploring some of the Philippines’ most renowned dive sites.

Solitude Adventurer – TBA

Solitude Gaia – TBA

In addition to the above liveaboards, you will soon be able to dive the Avelo at the following Solitude Resorts:

Solitude Lembeh Resort – TBA

For more info, go to solitude.world.