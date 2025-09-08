Monday, September 8, 2025
Scuba Diving

Experince The Avelo At Solitude Dive Resorts And Liveaboards

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Avelo at Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts
Avelo at Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts

Solitude Liveaboards and Resorts has begun introducing the Avelo System to its facilities and vessels.

The Avelo is an innovative approach to exploring the underwater world. Debuting at Solitude Acacia Resort and aboard their flagship vessel, Solitude One, Avelo will soon be integrated across Solitude’s entire fleet and resort collection.

Avelo delivers a streamlined scuba setup that dramatically reduces equipment weight while providing consistent neutral buoyancy. Divers benefit from extended bottom times, finely tuned maneuverability and effortless depth control, freeing them from gear-related distractions. With the Avelo system, they can glide effortlessly through the water while carrying much less weight than they did before.

Currently, you can experience the Avelo system at the Solitude Acacia Resort, located in Anilo, Philippines. It is also one of the best locations to go muck diving in the world.

Solitude is working on bringing the Avelo to more operations very soon. You will soon be able to dive the Avelo on the following liveaboards:

  • Solitude One, Jan 2026: Join them for the Avelo Launch Voyage aboard Solitude One, where expert Avelo Specialists will be present to offer guidance, share their in-depth knowledge, and support you as you discover this groundbreaking system while exploring some of the Philippines’ most renowned dive sites.
  • Solitude Adventurer – TBA
  • Solitude Gaia – TBA

In addition to the above liveaboards, you will soon be able to dive the Avelo at the following Solitude Resorts:

  • Solitude Lembeh Resort – TBA

For more info, go to solitude.world.

Sourcesolitude.world
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,012FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US