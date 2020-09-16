Explore Our Top 10 Picks For Ear Opening Ocean Podcasts

Calling all divers and non-divers alike, if you are keen on the water there is no better time to incorporate some ocean soundwaves into your surface time. Whether you are chilling out on the sofa or in action mode on the go, podcasts are a fantastic medium to absorb inspirational content and get some nerdy diver factoids to impress your buddy.

Explore ocean adventure-filled stories, satisfying science and conservation bulletins for some shallow, or deeper listening.

Meet the Ocean Podcast

Meet the Ocean is a non-profit educational podcast that uses storytelling to improve science communications, aimed at all ages hosted by Paul North.

With its hot topics and interviews, exploration of the polar regions and beyond, and encounters from the world’s most remote locations Paul North aims to reignite your passion and get you to a point of greater understanding so you can lead the way in protecting our water world. Check out the Kids Talk section too, where young people get the space to ask questions, speak opinions, and discuss why the ocean matters to them.

Listen to Meet the Ocean Podcast

Big Deep Podcast

Hosted by the charismatic and smooth-talking duo Jason and Paul this podcast is aimed at all the members of our ocean community, including those who have formed deep relationships through scuba, freediving, surfing, ocean environmentalism, and marine science. This podcast has something for everyone, and each interview delves into sourcing a deeper understanding of the ocean and how people exist with it. Discover podcast gold now as they explore guests from scuba diving crime fighters and record-breaking freedivers, to marine biologists and ocean advocates. Things can get pretty deep as they ask each guest the big question: What does the ocean mean to you?

Shout out to my favorite two episodes, Ep. 10 with Linden Wolbert on cleverly curating her dream career as a professional mermaid, and Ep. 8 with Stephen Whelan, founder of DeeperBlue.com who perfectly encapsulates the difference between freedivers and scuba divers (mega LOL).

Listen to Big Deep Podcast

Ocean Science Radio

Ocean Science Radio is a joint project between Andrew Kornblatt and Naomi Frances Farabaugh. Bringing you the latest, greatest, and deepest stories in the ocean this is no lean listening but it sure is interesting. Advanced topics take you to the furthest reaches of ocean technology and marine life news with this unique broadcast featuring some key guests, including the legend that is Dr. Sylvia Earle. They do cover some sensitive topics so make sure you listen to it first before you let the kids loose.

Listen to Ocean Science Radio

This Ocean Life

This Ocean Life Podcast, hosted by Josh Pederson is a brilliant collection of real-life ocean stories about people who based their lives around the ocean. Featuring people of the ocean from spearos to ocean scientists and everything in between there is a huge variety of guests including Dr. Gregory Stone, Madison Stewart, and Sarah Gauthier, listen to this no-frills podcast to lose yourself in ocean life.

Listen to This Ocean Life

World Ocean Radio

Catch a cool five minutes with this weekly series of short audio essays covering a wide range of ocean issues from science and education to advocacy and projects to inspire protecting our water world, brought to you by long-time host Peter Neill.

Listen to World Ocean Radio

Marine Conservation Happy Hour

Set in a pub happy hour, this unique podcast examines the good, bad, and the ugly areas of marine science and conservation while taking in a drink, or two! Expect vibrant conversations covering important topics such as the sex lives of sea creatures, the latest in marine science & conservation topics of the week, and learn about the challenges of attaining a marine biology or conservation career. Co-hosted by Andrew Lewin, Dr. Craken, and Dr. Scarlett Smash who are all marine scientists passionate about the ocean, marine biology, and all that dwell under the sea.

Ocean Currents Radio Program

Tune into Ocean Currents hosted by NOAA’s Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary, located off the coast Northern California that works to protect an area of 1,286 sq miles of marine wildlife. The show hosts ocean experts about research, management issues, natural history, and stewardship associated with the marine environment, especially in their National Marine Sanctuaries.

Listen to Ocean Currents Radio Program

Ocean Alison Podcast

Host Ocean Alison is no stranger to investigating ocean science, conservation, education, and more through conversations with people creating positive change for the ocean. Marine Biologist turned Ocean Communicator, Allison inspires and educates using her own awesome library of digital media, award-winning films, educational marine science, and conservation lectures alongside an active social media for you to join the conversation.

Listen to Ocean Alison Podcast

Two Sea Fans

Two Sea Fans is a podcast from Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota Florida and their partners featuring entertaining, yet educational conversations with hosts Joe Nickelson and Hayley Rutger with a collection of high-level guests helping listeners become more ocean literate.

The ocean is their passion and science is their catalyst to helping the oceans heal, thrive, and continue to be havens of sustainable life, life-improving science, and life-giving solutions.

Listen to Two Sea Fans

The DeeperBlue Podcast



Your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether your interest lies in Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy this fast-moving broadcast is a wave of fresh air for your ears.

Check out these 30-minute ish episodes for all the latest and relevant underwater news including all the latest trends, equipment, and events happening all around the world. New to the podcast scene, they have already featured guests of very high caliber including world-famous underwater pioneers to fearless modern explorers discussing inspiring topics and experiences from all directions of the ocean.

Hosted by DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan and produced by Jason Elias of the Big Deep (another watery themed podcast mentioned above) with an exciting bunch of guest hosts, this podcast never fails to deliver.

Listen To The DeeperBlue Podcast

So there you have it – our Top 10 Ocean Podcasts. You can find all of them on your favorite Podcast App on your phone or computer.

There are so many good podcasts out there it’s hard to choose our top 10 – why not let us know your favorite diving related podcast in the comments below.