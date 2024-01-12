Saturday, January 13, 2024
Explorer Ventures Unveils The Latest Member of Its Fleet

By Sam Helmy

-

Explorer Ventures Fleet Adds Ships To Red Sea, Maldives

Explorer Ventures has announced the latest addition to its fleet, the MV Glory Sea Explorer.

The latest vessel is a partnership with the Sea Serpent Fleet. The new ship will be the second Explorer Ventures vessel in the Egyptian Red Sea alongside the Grand Sea Explorer.

Designed as a dedicated liveaboard vessel, features of the MV Glory Sea Explorer include:

  • Four decks, including a fly deck.
  • 40 meters (131 feet) in length.
  • A sizeable main deck saloon with a separate dining area.
  • 13 staterooms with a capacity of up to 26 divers.
    • Upper Deck: 4 double/twin cabins and A large suite.
    • Lower Deck: Eight twin cabins
  • All cabins feature individually controlled Air Conditioning.
  • Cabins also have a mini fridge and ensuite bathrooms with showers.
  • Covered sun decks to relax between dives.
  • Free Nitrox for certified divers.

Commenting on the new addition, Explorer Ventures Fleet President Clay McCardell stated:

“We are thrilled to introduce the MV Glory Sea Explorer to the Explorer Ventures Fleet…This vessel joins her sister ship, Grand Sea Explorer, setting the highest  standard for luxury liveaboard diving in the Red Sea, combining state-of-the-art facilities with exceptional service. It caters to the needs of divers who seek both comfort and adventure.”

For more info, go to www.ExplorerVentures.com or contact info@explorerventures.com or dial +1.307.235.0683.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

