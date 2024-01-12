Explorer Ventures Unveils The Latest Member of Its Fleet

Explorer Ventures has announced the latest addition to its fleet, the MV Glory Sea Explorer.

The latest vessel is a partnership with the Sea Serpent Fleet. The new ship will be the second Explorer Ventures vessel in the Egyptian Red Sea alongside the Grand Sea Explorer.

Designed as a dedicated liveaboard vessel, features of the MV Glory Sea Explorer include:

Four decks, including a fly deck.

40 meters (131 feet) in length.

A sizeable main deck saloon with a separate dining area.

13 staterooms with a capacity of up to 26 divers. Upper Deck: 4 double/twin cabins and A large suite. Lower Deck: Eight twin cabins

All cabins feature individually controlled Air Conditioning.

Cabins also have a mini fridge and ensuite bathrooms with showers.

Covered sun decks to relax between dives.

Free Nitrox for certified divers.

Commenting on the new addition, Explorer Ventures Fleet President Clay McCardell stated:

“We are thrilled to introduce the MV Glory Sea Explorer to the Explorer Ventures Fleet…This vessel joins her sister ship, Grand Sea Explorer, setting the highest standard for luxury liveaboard diving in the Red Sea, combining state-of-the-art facilities with exceptional service. It caters to the needs of divers who seek both comfort and adventure.”

For more info, go to www.ExplorerVentures.com or contact info@explorerventures.com or dial +1.307.235.0683.