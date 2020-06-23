Fiji Airways Unveils ‘Travel Ready’ Program For When Flights Resume

If diving the South Pacific waters off Fiji has been on your bucket list but temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, once travel restrictions are lifted the country’s airline is looking to keep you healthy while flying.

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s national airline, recently outlined its plan for a return to flying once border restrictions ease and travel demand returns.

The airline’s “Travel Ready” program includes the creation of a new onboard role of medically qualified “Customer Wellness Champions.” These folks will manage and maintain wellbeing, customer medical safety and promote wellness through service interactions to passengers and crew onboard and on the ground for every flight on the Fiji Airways international network.

According to Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen:

“Our in-house teams, including our aviation medical advisor Dr. Rounak Lal, have been working closely with health authorities and other stakeholders to get Fiji Airways Travel Ready. We have reviewed all interaction points across the Fiji Airways Customer Experience, and taken guidance from the World Health Organization, IATA and ICAO to draw up enhanced safeguards for our guests and staff when we resume international flights.”

Facemasks will be mandatory for travel for both Fiji Airways and Fiji Link customers once international flights resume, and guests should have these prior to arriving at the airport for the issuance of boarding passes. All customers will need to keep their masks on wherever practical throughout their journey, except small children and those unable to do so.

All customer-facing staff — sales office, airport and lounge staff, as well as cabin crew — will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). The re-designed onboard service and experience will reduce contact between customers and crew.

For more info, check out the Fiji Airways website.