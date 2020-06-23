Thursday, June 25, 2020
Diving Travel

Fiji Airways Unveils ‘Travel Ready’ Program For When Flights Resume

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fiji Airways unveils ‘Travel Ready’ programme to prepare for flights resumption
Fiji Airways unveils ‘Travel Ready’ programme to prepare for flights resumption

If diving the South Pacific waters off Fiji has been on your bucket list but temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, once travel restrictions are lifted the country’s airline is looking to keep you healthy while flying.

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s national airline, recently outlined its plan for a return to flying once border restrictions ease and travel demand returns.

The airline’s “Travel Ready” program includes the creation of a new onboard role of medically qualified “Customer Wellness Champions.” These folks will manage and maintain wellbeing, customer medical safety and promote wellness through service interactions to passengers and crew onboard and on the ground for every flight on the Fiji Airways international network.

According to Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen:

“Our in-house teams, including our aviation medical advisor Dr. Rounak Lal, have been working closely with health authorities and other stakeholders to get Fiji Airways Travel Ready. We have reviewed all interaction points across the Fiji Airways Customer Experience, and taken guidance from the World Health Organization, IATA and ICAO to draw up enhanced safeguards for our guests and staff when we resume international flights.”

Facemasks will be mandatory for travel for both Fiji Airways and Fiji Link customers once international flights resume, and guests should have these prior to arriving at the airport for the issuance of boarding passes. All customers will need to keep their masks on wherever practical throughout their journey, except small children and those unable to do so.

All customer-facing staff — sales office, airport and lounge staff, as well as cabin crew — will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). The re-designed onboard service and experience will reduce contact between customers and crew.

For more info, check out the Fiji Airways website.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,606FansLike
65,401FollowersFollow
2,320FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,380FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US