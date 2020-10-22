Fourth Element Helping Women Find A Wetsuit That Truly Fits

Figuring out whether a wetsuit or swimsuit is going to fit — particularly if you’re a woman — can be quite the challenge, and the folks at Fourth Element have bared (nearly) all to help divers of all shapes and sizes find a suit that, well, suits.

Getting the right size wetsuit isn’t easy. Clothing sizes are far from standard – a size 10 from one brand is not the same as a size 10 from another. This is complicated yet further by different size charts in different countries, and for many women the frustration doesn’t end there. If you can’t try a wetsuit on it’s almost impossible to know if it is going to fit and many dive shops don’t stock the full range of women’s sizes.

65% of the UK staff at Fourth Element are female, and like all women, they also face the daunting question when picking new gear of “what size do I need?” whenever they’re shopping.

Where Fourth Element gear is concerned, they compared their own experiences with customer feedback and decided to share their measurements and handy tips along with photos showing them wearing the products.

Of course, this isn’t representative of all body shapes but customers can now hopefully find a body shape and size close to one they identify with. They can also take advantage of the personal descriptions of the products and get an insider’s view of how the swimwear, undersuits and wetsuits feel to wear.

According to Lauren Williams, a Senior Designer at Fourth Element:

“Our philosophy has always been to create performance products which fit well and look great, and we are always striving to improve. Our design team is predominantly female; understanding how our products are worn and perform is critical to developing them in future.”

Fourth Element’s range of women’s dive wear spans from UK6 to UK20, but even this can be confusing, so the company is moving from the numbered size system to a universal system with sizes from XXS through to XXXL, to make it easier for customers across the world to identify the size they need.

It’s not just the swimwear and dive wear that is becoming more accessible, though. The new Winter 2020 range of t-shirts and hoodies diverges from the usual classic shapes, into a range more relaxed and modern with simple designs that are wearable and flattering for all body shapes.

For a full line-up of the team and the suits that they choose, go to fourthelement.com.