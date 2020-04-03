Given that most of us divers are landlocked during the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at Fourth Element are running a bunch of free digital initiatives to keep its customers engaged.

Among those initiatives are online photogrammetry classes, virtual reality dives, an underwater film festival via Youtube as well as underwater photography workshops.

John Kendall , a leading underwater photogrammetry expert, GUE instructor, and member of The Explorers Club, is presenting a series of workshops to instruct budding shutterbugs in the emerging field of building 3D computer models from underwater photographs. The workshops will run on April 2nd, April 6th , and April 9th at 4 pm UK time / 5 pm CET / 11 am EDT / 8 am PDT. To sign up for the workshops, click here .

• Inner Spaces

• Freedom

• Creatures