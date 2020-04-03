Given that most of us divers are landlocked during the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at Fourth Element are running a bunch of free digital initiatives to keep its customers engaged.
Among those initiatives are online photogrammetry classes, virtual reality dives, an underwater film festival via Youtube as well as underwater photography workshops.
- John Kendall, a leading underwater photogrammetry expert, GUE instructor, and member of The Explorers Club, is presenting a series of workshops to instruct budding shutterbugs in the emerging field of building 3D computer models from underwater photographs. The workshops will run on April 2nd, April 6th, and April 9th at 4 pm UK time / 5 pm CET / 11 am EDT / 8 am PDT. To sign up for the workshops, click here.
- Team diver Danny Copeland is an underwater filmmaker who specializes in 360-degree virtual reality. Fourth Element will be hosting “virtual dives” featuring 360-degree movies shot by Danny and hosted on the Fourth Element YouTube Channel. While release dates haven’t been finalized yet, like Fourth Element’s Facebook page for updates.
- Fourth Element is also running a photography competition, encouraging divers to look back through their photos and enter in several categories to win prizes. There are still a couple of days left; details are on the Fourth Element Facebook page. Categories include:
• Inner Spaces
• Freedom
• Creatures
- In a virtual Underwater Film Festival, Fourth Element will be showcasing some of the amazing films shown during the 2018 and 2019 events in Zurich, Switzerland and Falmouth, UK, respectively. The films will be made available on Fourth Element’s YouTube channel as a cinematic experience to transport the viewers into a liquid world with film from award-winning filmmakers and explorers like Howard Hall, Florian Fischer, Madison Stewart, and Janne Suhonen. Keep an eye out for these coming soon.
- Finally, Underwater Photographer of the Year competition judge Saeed Rashid will be presenting short workshops and tips on photo editing and post-processing for underwater photographers on the Fourth Element YouTube channel. Tune in for 10 minutes of inspiration to help work on the images from your last dive trip. Full details will be posted on Fourth Element’s Facebook page.