Molchanovs Freediving has announced the launch of the Molchanovs Movement to help freedivers around the world cope with the current global situation caused by the Coronavirus.

Every day, the movement will be releasing content on various platforms, with the aim of giving freedivers the tools to be able to practice and train from home, to improve their in-water performance later on.

Daily content will include stretching, workouts, yoga, and various training techniques that freedivers can use their time on dry land to practice. The movement also wants to have feedback from the community to better deliver content during these troubling times.

You can find out more on Facebook and Instagram, or check out a video below about the Molchanovs Movement below.