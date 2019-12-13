In July 2016, Sarah Richard set up a Facebook group to be able to chat with other women divers.

That Facebook group, Girls That Scuba, has grown to be 40,000-strong now, with a separate website, Instagram page and no hint of slowing down.

According to a message posted today on the GTS website:

“Sarah’s original vision for the group was a place for women to discuss the specifics of being a female in the diving world, away from the comments (and sometimes criticisms) of on-looking men. With that in mind, the group became a safe space for female divers to speak openly, and we have never been afraid to discuss more difficult topics.

“In fact, some of our most significant posts have covered more challenging subject matters, including sharing our scuba related stories of sexual harassment in light of the #metoo movement. This post really served to illustrate why a female only community was required in the scuba diving world, and has empowered people of all genders to speak up when they witness unfair treatment of women within the wider dive community.

“In continuing to break down boundaries, one of our fantastic GTS members came forward with an open letter to wetsuit manufacturers to challenge the equipment industry and question why women’s exposure suits rarely reflect the variety of female bodies out there. If we’ve challenged all of this in our journey so far, we can’t wait to see what else we have the power to change!”

To learn more about how Girls That Scuba has evolved, check out the original Facebook page or go to the GTS website or follow them on Instagram.