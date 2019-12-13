Apeks has announced a new addition to its MTX range of regulators, the MTX_RC.

The regulator is designed for the most extreme of diving conditions and sports the same freeze-resistant technology employed in the rest of the range. Features of the new regulator include:

Satin plated brass body featuring heat exchanging ribs for optimal performance.

5 medium pressure port, 4 of which are on a rotating turret.

2 angled high-pressure ports.

Over balanced diaphragm for ease of breathing.

DIN or Yoke first stage connections.

Large purge button and simple venturi lever.

Reversible second stage (left or right) for ease of configuration.

Diver Changeable Exhaust system (DCE).

A patented heat exchanger in the second stage.

The new Apeks MTC-RC retails for £670 / €769 / US$949.

