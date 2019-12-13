Apeks has announced a new addition to its MTX range of regulators, the MTX_RC.
The regulator is designed for the most extreme of diving conditions and sports the same freeze-resistant technology employed in the rest of the range. Features of the new regulator include:
- Satin plated brass body featuring heat exchanging ribs for optimal performance.
- 5 medium pressure port, 4 of which are on a rotating turret.
- 2 angled high-pressure ports.
- Over balanced diaphragm for ease of breathing.
- DIN or Yoke first stage connections.
- Large purge button and simple venturi lever.
- Reversible second stage (left or right) for ease of configuration.
- Diver Changeable Exhaust system (DCE).
- A patented heat exchanger in the second stage.
The new Apeks MTC-RC retails for £670 / €769 / US$949.
You can find out more here.