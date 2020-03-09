Ikelite has announced a new addition to its stable of housings with the introduction of the 200DL for the Nikon D780 DSLR camera.

The new housing is now available to preorder, with shipping scheduled to begin in early March. Features of the 200DL include:

Depth rated to 200ft (60m).

Extendable shutter release lever.

Extendable AF-ON thumb lever for easy back button focus.

Made from Corrosion-proof ABS-PC, which is lighter than Aluminum.

Built-in vacuum valve for peace of mind.

M16 accessory port for a wide range of third party accessories.

Clear view back with laser engraved control markings

The 200DL will retail for US$1,695/~£1,317/~€1,522.

You can find out more information about the Ikelite 200DL here.