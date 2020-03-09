TUSA has announced the latest edition to its Paragon range of dive masks with the introduction of the Paragon S.

The new mask builds on and enhances all the excellent features of its predecessor. Key features of the new TUSA Paragon S include:

Tri-Mix Frame: the mask frame is constructed from 3 different layers to produce a durable, robust, and strong structure.

Excellent lenses made from CrystalView Optical Glass that benefit from UV 420 Treatment and Anti-Reflective Lens coatings.

Freedom Fit II technology that features a dimpled mask skirt for the perfect fit in tough environments.

Retailing for US$200/~178 Euros, the Paragon S still features a host of features from the Paragon series including an angle strap adjuster with side hold, varied silicone thickness, offset buckle, and strap stopper.

For more info on the Paragon S, check out the TUSA website.