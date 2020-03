An English-language dub of the Russian movie “One Breath,” which premiered last week, is “coming soon,” according to the Molchanovs website.

“One Breath” is a tribute to the life of Russian Freediver Natalia Molchanova, who passed away in a freediving incident in August 2015.

Directed by Elena Hazanova, the film stars Viktoriya Isakova, Cheslav Golovinets, Anastasiya Karaulova, Elizaveta Khmelevskaya and Kristian Kiehling, according to IMDB.

Check out the trailer below.