James Cameron Donates Underwater Art Celebrating ‘Avatar’ Movie To Academy Museum

“Avatar” director and underwater explorer James Cameron has signed and donated four images taken by marine photographer Christy Lee Rogers to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, stars of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water,” posed on breath-hold for Rogers for a series of photographs celebrating our oceans to raise funds to support The Nature Conservancy.

Cameron signed 20 artworks in total, four of which went to the Academy Museum and 16 have been made available for purchase through Fraser Scott at A Gallery Artists Ltd. via Rogers’ website: www.christyleerogers.com/avatar.

In celebration of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Disney and Avatar launched a global “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” campaign to raise awareness of the challenges facing oceans and marine life.

100% of net proceeds will go to The Nature Conservancy.

Cameron said:

“I have long admired Christy’s art and began collecting her works several years ago. Her unique style of shooting her subjects underwater naturally inspired me to suggest she do a special shoot with our cast.”

(Featured Image credit: Christy Lee Rogers)