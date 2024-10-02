Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Ocean

James Cameron Donates Underwater Art Celebrating ‘Avatar’ Movie To Academy Museum

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Keep Our Oceans Amazing (Image credit: Christy Lee Rogers)
Keep Our Oceans Amazing (Image credit: Christy Lee Rogers)

Avatar” director and underwater explorer James Cameron has signed and donated four images taken by marine photographer Christy Lee Rogers to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, stars of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water,” posed on breath-hold for Rogers for a series of photographs celebrating our oceans to raise funds to support The Nature Conservancy.

Cameron signed 20 artworks in total, four of which went to the Academy Museum and 16 have been made available for purchase through Fraser Scott at A Gallery Artists Ltd. via Rogers’ website: www.christyleerogers.com/avatar.

In celebration of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Disney and Avatar launched a global “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” campaign to raise awareness of the challenges facing oceans and marine life.

100% of net proceeds will go to The Nature Conservancy.

Cameron said:

“I have long admired Christy’s art and began collecting her works several years ago. Her unique style of shooting her subjects underwater naturally inspired me to suggest she do a special shoot with our cast.”

(Featured Image credit: Christy Lee Rogers)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,173FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US