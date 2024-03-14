Thursday, March 14, 2024
Underwater Art Celebrates ‘Avatar’ Movie And The World’s Oceans

John Liang
John Liang

Keep Our Oceans Amazing (Image credit: Christy Lee Rogers)
Underwater photographer Christy Lee Rogers recently released a collection of photographs highlighting the world’s oceans as part of the “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” campaign started by director James Cameron and Disney in celebration of the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The photos feature three of the movie’s stars — Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet — and were shot on breath-hold, according to Freedive Trainer Kirk Krack, who worked on the film.

In a recent Instagram post, Krack wrote:

“As a part of the campaign, I supported the individual photoshoots, which were held underwater on breath-hold with flowing fabrics in a darkened pool. The result was as beautiful in person as it is in the final collection.”

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the art sales will go to The Nature Conservancy and help protect protect 10 of the ocean’s animals and their habitats.

For more info about the campaign, go to nature.org, and to learn how to purchase the photos, go to christyleerogers.com.

(Featured Image credit: Christy Lee Rogers)

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

