Underwater Art Celebrates ‘Avatar’ Movie And The World’s Oceans

Underwater photographer Christy Lee Rogers recently released a collection of photographs highlighting the world’s oceans as part of the “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” campaign started by director James Cameron and Disney in celebration of the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The photos feature three of the movie’s stars — Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet — and were shot on breath-hold, according to Freedive Trainer Kirk Krack, who worked on the film.

In a recent Instagram post, Krack wrote:

“As a part of the campaign, I supported the individual photoshoots, which were held underwater on breath-hold with flowing fabrics in a darkened pool. The result was as beautiful in person as it is in the final collection.”

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the art sales will go to The Nature Conservancy and help protect protect 10 of the ocean’s animals and their habitats.

For more info about the campaign, go to nature.org, and to learn how to purchase the photos, go to christyleerogers.com.

(Featured Image credit: Christy Lee Rogers)