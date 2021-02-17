Jason deCaires Taylor’s Latest Underwater Art Exhibit Opens In Mediterranean

Artist and sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor this month opened his latest project — an underwater museum off the French coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Underwater Museum of Cannes, located just south of the island of Sainte-Marguerite, features six sculptures of faces depicting people of all ages from the local community. The sculptures are more than two meters (six feet) tall and rest on the seafloor about six to 10 feet (two to three meters) below the surface.

The Mairie de Cannes provided the funding, and the project took four years to come to fruition.

Check out a video of the project below.