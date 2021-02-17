Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Jason deCaires Taylor’s Latest Underwater Art Exhibit Opens In Mediterranean

By John Liang

Artist and sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor this month opened his latest project — an underwater museum off the French coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Underwater Museum of Cannes, located just south of the island of Sainte-Marguerite, features six sculptures of faces depicting people of all ages from the local community. The sculptures are more than two meters (six feet) tall and rest on the seafloor about six to 10 feet (two to three meters) below the surface.

The Mairie de Cannes provided the funding, and the project took four years to come to fruition.

Check out a video of the project below.

 

Sourcedesignboom.com
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

