Tuesday, October 31, 2023
JBL Introduces New Reaper Roller Speargun Series

John Liang
By John Liang

JBL Spearguns has introduced its new Reaper Roller speargun series that features the Mantis two-band hybrid muzzle.

This advanced roller railgun creates maximum power with its combination of a roller and kicker band. Pull the trigger and the kicker band provides an initial snap surge of energy while the roller band launches the spearshaft, providing thrust the entire length of the barrel and lengthening the range.

Self-lubricating roller wheels and a smooth axel eliminate spin friction and the need for ceramic bearings. Precision-turned band anchors offer simple roller band removal. Plus, its TPU load loop prevents the need for any extra loading contraptions — or severed fingers.

The speargun is available in sizes from 70 to 110cm (2.3 to 3.61ft), or as a kit to convert any Reaper to a Roller.

Pricing starts at US$396 (~€373), and more info can be found at jblspearguns.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

