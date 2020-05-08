Immerse yourself in the underwater world with beautiful and breathtaking films from some of the most creative filmmakers in diving.

Hosted by Jim Standing from Fourth Element, they are virtually re-running some of the films from the Underwater Film Festival which it has organized for the past two years along with Swiss Dive Centre TSK.

With conservation, marine story-telling, and even science fiction content, the virtual film festival also includes a 360VR film courtesy of the Underwater Earth so have a headset ready if you have one.

All attendees will also be entered into a prize draw to win t-shirts from Fourth Element’s new summer 2020 collection.

You can watch the festival online till midnight (GMT) on Sunday 10th May at www.fourthelement.com/vuff