Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska nabbed the women’s gold medal as well as a new world record at the CMAS Depth World Championships in Kalamata, Greece.

Sadurska successfully dove to 80m/262ft in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline.

Her descent marked a significant achievement in the CNF discipline and an impressive new world record.

Belgium’s Marine Simonis brought home the silver with a 64m/210ft dive, while Spain’s Isabel Sanchez Aran took bronze with her 57m/187ft dive.