‘Last Breath’ Actors Spent Months Training With Saturation Divers

By John Liang

Last Breath (Image credit: Focus Features)

Last Breath,” an upcoming movie about saturation divers, required its main stars to train for months with experts to bring the film to life.

In an Instagram post, actor Simu Liu wrote that he and his co-stars “spent three months training with world class divers to be able to tell this incredible true story of survival 300ft [91m] below sea level.”

Starring Liu, Woody Harrelson and Finn Cole, “Last Breath” is based on a 2019 documentary of the same name.

The movie follows a seasoned deep-sea diver as he battles the raging elements to rescue his crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface.

As director Alex Parkinson, who co-directed the documentary with Richard da Costatold Deadline about the true story of diver Chris Lemons:

“He’s 100 meters down, he’s got five minutes of gas; it’s all about the group of people he works with, coming together as a collective, overcoming insurmountable odds to complete an impossible rescue….

“He was conscious, with five minutes of oxygen, when that umbilical cord is severed. Suddenly he is in freezing water, and that’s the kind of thing you would feel immediately, and without electricity it is absolutely pitch black. It’s horrifying, but Chris managed to do everything right that he could to put himself in a position to be rescued. If he panics, or walks the wrong way after being thrown from the structure…he had to get to the top of the structure to have any chance of being rescued. So he was standing on the ground, thinking, where’s the structure? Which way do I walk? By blind chance, he chose the right direction.

“Had he chosen wrong, he would have walked into no man’s land and certain death. There are all these incredible bits of luck, tenacity, invention and sheer grit to hang on and all these things happened, people doing the right thing to allow for him to be rescued.”

“Last Breath” premieres in theaters on February 28, 2025. Check out the trailer for the movie below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

